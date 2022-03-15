The gorgeous weather pattern that started earlier this week isn’t done yet.

Following a frontal passage overnight, winds will be out of the north today. Normally, we’d assume cooler temperatures will follow, but abundant afternoon sunshine will mean highs of 58-62°.

By Wednesday, south winds kick up again, gusting near 30 mph at times. This will help boost temperatures up near 70°.

We’ll cool back off Thursday into Friday.

Clouds and a few showers return with a front Thursday, then a passing low pressure system will bring some rain Friday.

Both days will be a little cooler (highs in the 50s).

As Friday’s system leaves us, temperatures might drop enough for a couple snowflakes Friday night.