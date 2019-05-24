Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Weather Blog
Heavy rain possible next 7 days
Wednesday rain likely in the Quad Cities
Two EF-2 tornadoes surveyed in Des Moines County
Two EF-2 tornadoes surveyed in Des Moines County
Wednesday rain to have no impact on area river levels
More Weather Blog Headlines
Weather Review: A tremendously wet May
Cedar County (Iowa) hit hard with severe t’storms tonight
6th wettest May ever in the Quad Cities…and counting
Severe T’Storm Watch issued for Quad Cities
Flash flood threat looms large Tuesday night
Significant storms possible again as parts of the QCA are upgraded to a moderate risk
Tornado Watch issued through this evening
Enhanced risk of severe weather brings chance for afternoon tornadoes
Iowa City tornado rated EF-1
Tornado Watch issued for much of QCA
