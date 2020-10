It’s October 26th…and we’ve already seen our second snow of the season!

We picked up 0.4″ of snow in Moline and Davenport early Monday. Those are the two official climate sites for the Quad Cities.

Our total for the season is 0.7″ and that’s above normal for October.

We shouldn’t see any more snow this month though, as temps are set to warm later this week.

November delivers an average of 1.2″ of snow in the Quad Cities.