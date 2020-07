We’ve made it into the 90s eight times this year so far…and that tally continues to climb this week.

Sunday’s high, like Saturday’s high, checks in at 93°.

That’s the 3rd time we’ve hit 93° in 2020, and that is the warmest it’s been this year.

Most of this week is likely to see highs in the 90s, so we’ll be in the double digits for 90° days in no time.

Last year it happened 27 times and average is around 22 times for an entire year.