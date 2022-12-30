Good Morning QCA and welcome to the last Friday of 2022. Temps as you head out the door, this morning will be nearly 20° cooler than Thursday morning. Highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 30’s today with a mostly cloudy sky.

As we kick things off for the last day of the year, temps will be chilly Saturday morning but overall it will be a perfect New Year’s Day! Highs will climb to the mid 40’s with some sunshine!

If you have plans Saturday night, temps are expected to be in the lower 30’s so grab the heavy coat as you head out.

We are tracking some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder on Monday and Tuesday. The best chance will come Monday afternoon and evening hours. We are expecting anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain.