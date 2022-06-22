Happy, happy Wednesday! We are kicking off the morning on a mild note with some humid air still sticking around. However, it won’t last long, as we have started to get more of a west to the northwest flow of wind and that will allow for temps to be cooler than yesterday and dew points to be on the low end of things. Highs today will climb into the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday will be similar, but highs will be knocking on the door of the upper 80s. We are tracking a few storm chances to end the week but a better chance will come on Saturday. Next week we will have a nice start to the week with highs in the lower 80s.