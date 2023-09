Things are looking good for Friday and the weekend! We’ll see a lot more sunshine than the last few days and highs are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight lows fall into the lower 60’s for high school football then lower 50’s overnight.

If you’re heading to Ames for the Cy-Hawk game well the forecast will be perfect with highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

The next chance for rain is Monday.