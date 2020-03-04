Another winning weekend forecast for Quad Cities

2 Sundays ago we hit 60° for the 1st time this year. Last Sunday we hit 65° for the 1st time. This Sunday? We’ll be close to our 1st 70° day of the year!

Right now we’re looking at a high of 60° on Saturday and 67° on Sunday!

The average high as of right now is 42°.

More good news about Sunday – if you like the sun setting later – we get our first sunset of 7 p.m. or later on Sunday. That’s thanks to springing forward late Saturday night as daylight saving time starts this weekend.

It’s also a good time to change the batteries in the smoke detectors at your house too.

