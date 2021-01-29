Another Winter Storm WARNING for Quad Cities

This forecast is current as of Friday afternoon/evening – January 29th, 2021

The National Weather Service has just issued another Winter Storm Warning for the Quad Cities for Saturday into Sunday.

We’re looking at rain Saturday afternoon and that changes to snow Saturday evening. It will be a heavy, wet snow that should accumulate 3-5″ in the Quad Cities.

Where it falls as mostly snow, totals will be even heavier North of the Quad Cities.

If the changeover happens earlier in the Quad Cities, then our snow totals could push 6″ as some computer models are suggesting.