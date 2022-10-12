Good morning and welcome to Wednesday. We are tracking a few morning showers and storms sliding through the QC. Once the afternoon rolls around, most of the rain will start to taper off. Clouds will begin to clear but we are not completely done with the chance for rain. There is a slim chance for showers this evening after 4 but it won’t last long.

Things turn breezy tomorrow and temps will be slightly cooler. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 50’s and wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

This weekend, we continue the sunny conditions and temps will range from the upper 50’s to the lower 60’s.



