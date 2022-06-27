Good Monday morning, and what a nice change of pace we have this morning!

We are waking up with a nice cool start with temps in the lower 60’s. Highs today will climb into the lower 80s with wall-to-wall sunshine and low humidity. Look for highs to be slightly warmer heading into Tuesday and 90’s return on Wednesday.

The JDC kicks off on Thursday and it will be a warm one with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s. Our next chance for rain will arrive on Friday heading into Saturday.