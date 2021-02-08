Dangerously cold in the Quad Cities Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for the Quad Cities for late Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Once the snow ends and the clouds clear, temps plummet to -8° by Tuesday morning.

The wind will make it feel even colder as wind chills drop to -20° to -25°.

Frostbite and serious health problems can arise in about 30 minutes if you’re caught outside and unprepared in weather like that.

The advisory includes the entire area.

This likely won’t be the last advisory for dangerous cold during this stretch of cold weather in the Quad Cities.