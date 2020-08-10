DROUGHT setting in around Quad Cities

We could really use some rain this week!

Right now parts of our area are showing up on the national drought monitor as “abnormally dry.”

This is the lowest level of drought, but we’ve been in this stage for a few weeks now.

If we go much longer with no rain, our drought conditions are sure to worsen.

Other parts of Iowa (especially West of Des Moines) are seeing a much more serious problem. There are parts of central and western Iowa experiencing extreme drought, that’s the next to worst condition out there!

Rain for the month of August is already an inch and a quarter below normal. August normally sees about 4 and a half inches of rain. That means any week when we see an inch of rain does not help much with our drought conditions. And if we get less than an inch of rain, that makes the drought worse.