The drought across not only the Midwest but the majority of the country, can make a significant impact on the environment. Moderate to severe droughts can impact air quality, reduce food and water quality, and increase wildfires. Here is the latest drought monitor for the WHBF Local 4 news viewing area as of June 28th, 2023. These updates come out once a week – on Thursday.

The entire viewing area started in June with abnormally dry and moderate drought in some locations. A weather pattern brought us a bit of rain in the past 7 days from June 28th, 2023 thru July 5th, 2023. The Quad Cities and Iowa City area picked up just over an inch of rain. Keep in mind though, normal for a 7-day period during the summer is about 1.2″. So while this rain was beneficial, it will not be enough to get us out of our drought.

The southern part of the viewing did a little better though, as this area received strong thunderstorms that allowed areas such as Fairfield, IA to receive beneficial rain of 2.45”.

After viewing the U.S. climate outlook for July, we can expect to have normal temperatures and the possibility for more precipitation than normal. While it seems that the drought will continue in the short term, we can be hopeful about some improvement by the end of summer.