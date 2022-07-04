Happy 4th of July! We hope everyone is having a good and safe 4th.

Mother Nature has decided to provide her own show for today, as she is bringing the heat, humidity and some storms during the afternoon. Any storm that may go on this afternoon could be on the strong to severe side, but confidence is low that storms can fire. Look for highs today to climb into the lower 90’s. Dew points today will be in the 70’s, making the feel-like temps in the lower 100’s.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90’s, and mixing that with dew points in the 70’s, feel-like temps will be nearing 110. We are tracking another chance for storms during the late evening hours, and storms could be on the severe side as well. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concern. Every day day this week will carry some sort of storm chance. Any storm than can get going could be on the strong to severe side. We won’t see the relief from the heat until next weekend.