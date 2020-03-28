1  of  7
FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Quad Cities

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A narrow band of heavy rain has set up right over parts of the Quad Cities. The NWS has just issued a Flash Flood Warning for most of the metro area until 5:45 a.m.

According to the NWS, River Drive near the Quad City Times building has flash flooding happening and 3 cars are stranded with water up to the windows.

Flash flooding was also reported around 12th St and 19th Ave in Moline.

1-2″ of rain has already fallen in some places, with another 1-1.5″ of rain possible tonight.

Remember, if you ever come to a road covered with water, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Prophetstown is also experiencing flash flooding with streets filled with water, and sewage backing into some basements according to the NWS.

