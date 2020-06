The slow moving severe t’storm in Rock Island, Muscatine and Scott counties has now prompted a Flash Flood Warning also.

This warning is scheduled to last until 1:15 a.m.

Parts of Scott County and Muscatine County have picked up 3 inches of rain in the last 90 minutes.

Flash flooding is expected to begin any minute now.

A large portion of weather fatalities happen from people driving onto a flooded road. AVOID FLOODED ROADS! Always remember, “Turn around, don’t drown.”