The Winter Storm Warning continues in the Quad Cities. We’ve had freezing drizzle for several hours this morning, and that’s left a coat of ice on many streets, sidewalks, branches etc.

Now a quick burst of light snow is moving through the area. This will add to our travel troubles.

This bout of snow will be light, with about half an inch falling.

Then we see more snow between noon and 7 p.m. That snow will be heavier, with 2-3″ falling.