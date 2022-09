It’s plenty cool in the Quad Cities tonight…but it gets even colder tomorrow night!

There’s a chance we see some frost Tuesday night when lows dip down to about 37°.

The normal low for right now is 50°.

A lot of our record lows are near the freezing mark for late September.

Here’s a look at when we see our first lows (on average) of 36°, 32° and 28°. Those are good indicators for frost (36°) and freezing and then a hard freeze at 28°.