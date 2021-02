We’re about to be treated to a great flyover from the International Space Station!

It will appear in the sky just after 6pm Friday.

Look for what looks like a star moving across the sky. It starts low in the sky in the WNW sky then goes almost directly overhead before disappearing 7 minutes later in the SE sky.

The space station is about 200 miles above the ground, and travels about 17,000 miles per hour!