Good morning and we have another beautiful day for you! Temps today will climb into the mid-80s with sunny skies. This will carry over into Friday. We will have a beautiful evening for Friday night football with temps falling into the lower 70’s by kickoff.

Saturday will get underway and we will see mostly sunny skies but look for clouds to increase into the evening hours.

A few isolated showers will be possible for the Cy-Hawk game. The low-pressure system will then track into the QCA late Saturday night into Sunday. Expect to see showers around on Sunday heading into Monday. Highs on both days will only climb into the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.