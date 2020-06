What a weather day in the Quad Cities! We’ve had some heavy rain reports and gusty winds from tropical depression Cristobal.

And now we can also say the tropical system took out a tree in Rock Island.

These pics came in Tuesday evening from near the District of Rock Island.

Winds will continue to gust around 40 mph (possibly stronger) for a few more hours this evening.

As of 7:20 p.m. we MidAmerican is reporting about 1,100 people without power on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities.