HOT, HOT, HOT!

Good Tuesday morning, and, wow, is it muggy out there this morning! Some folks woke up with feel-like temps in the upper 80’s this morning, but that will be nice compared to what is coming this afternoon. Highs today will climb into the upper 90’s with feel-like temps in the upper 100’s. We have a heat advisory in effect until 8 pm tonight. Speaking of tonight, we are also tracking a cluster of showers and storms tonight into the overnight hours.

It’s going to remain hot for Wednesday. We won’t see a cool down until Friday and heading into the weekend, highs will be in the mid-80s with sunny skies.