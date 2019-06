Just what we don’t need, heavy rain, is possible at times over the next week or so.

A more summery pattern will lead to warmer weather and more humidity later this week.

With higher humidity comes the threat for more heavy rain.

Normal rain over a 7 day period in June is around an inch to an inch and a half. We could see 2-3 inches of rain over the next week though.

Rain chances are with us Wednesday, and then again Friday through early Monday.