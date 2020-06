76 – 78 – 82 – 85 – those are the highs over the last 4 days. Notice each day getting a little warmer? That trend continues for a couple more days.

And that trend puts us right at 90° for a high on Thursday. It will feel like it’s in the lower 90s.

Quad Cities forecast

So far we’ve had 3 days in the 90s this year. The average is about 22.

Hottest so far in 2020? 93° in early June.