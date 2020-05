The National Weather Service has issued a Severe T’Storm Watch for the Quad Cities until 1 a.m.

Large hail and damaging winds are possible as storms approach the area from the West this evening. Storms are most likely in the Quad Cities metro area between 8 and 11 p.m.

Hail up to 2″ in diameter will be possible, as well as winds of about 65 mph.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch for our area tonight.