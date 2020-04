A Severe T’Storm Watch has been issued for the Quad Cities until 11 p.m.

Storms have been forming Northwest of the metro Quad Cities and are drifting through the area this evening.

Many reports of large hail are coming in from Cedar Rapids stretching to parts of Clinton, Cedar and Johnson Counties.

Some reports have been as large as tennis ball sized hail!

If a Svr. T’Storm WARNING is issued for your area please seek shelter right away, and get away from windows.