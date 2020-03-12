Looking for some good news? – Major flooding looking less likely on Mississippi River in Quad Cities

How about some good news? The chance of significant, historic flooding on the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities has gone down over the last couple weeks.

The NWS released the final planned 2020 spring flood outlook today.

The chance of major flooding is still better than 50/50, but it’s not as high as it was with earlier reports.

Major flood stage in the Quad Cities is 18′ and there’s about a 60% chance that happens this year.

But the chance of record-setting flooding has gone down. Last year we hit 22.7′ for the highest level ever in the Quad Cities. The chance of that happening this year is now pegged at less than 10%. That has gone down since the first two outlooks were released this spring.