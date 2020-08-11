Meteor shower peaks TONIGHT in Quad Cities – power outage actually helps!

Power still out at home? Neighborhood extra dark? Let’s make some lemonade out of these lemons.

Tonight is the peak of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower! And with several neighborhoods being pitch-black with no electricity, we have a great chance to see some “shooting stars!”

With skies extra dark thanks to no city lights in a lot of places, we could see dozens of meteors per hour tonight.

Look off the N/NE for the most meteors.

The moon will play a factor as it illuminates some of the sky as it rises.

But thanks to the power problems this week in the Quad Cities this should make for a great night for the meteor shower!

The best time is likely after midnight, but anytime once it gets dark is worth looking up to check out the sky. Have fun and let me know if you see any! Click here to let me know.