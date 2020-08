Scorcher! That’s what Monday was. And Tuesday looks just as hot!

Monday’s high hit 96° and that bested the 94° we hit on 3 straight days back in July.

This was the hottest day we’ve had since last July 20th when it was 97°.

Tuesday’s high will likely hit 96° also.

Keep in mind, the humidity makes it feel even hotter.

It felt like it was about 100-103° for most of Monday afternoon. That’ll be the case again Tuesday also.

It’s likely we see another heat advisory for the Quad Cities on Tuesday.