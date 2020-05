With summer fast approaching this weekend could be the last relatively cool & comfortable weekend for the next 3 months!

Highs will be in the lower 70s with low humidity and a light breeze.

The normal high for the end of May is around 77° to 78°.

The 80s are back next week, and the middle and upper 80s aren’t out of the question!

If you’re not a fan of summer heat and humidity, enjoy this weekend’s weather as much as you can!