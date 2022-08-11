Good Thursday morning. Today will be another early fall-like day. Temps today will only top out in the lower 80’s and we have a chance for an isolated shower or storm. There’s a big game tonight as the MLB field of dreams game hits off tonight. It should be a great game with fantastic weather.

As we get going into Friday, temps will be a little cooler with highs only getting into the mid-70s with inc. Clouds. Summer reminds us that it’s not going anywhere this weekend as we will see temps climb back into the mid to upper 80s with sunny skies. Next week, we cool off again.