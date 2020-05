NWS confirms tornado near Cambridge and Atkinson (IL)

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down May 14th in Hnery County, Illinois.

Tornado summary

The twister had winds up to 110 mph and was on the ground for 4.3 miles.

Here’s an excerpt from the NWS damage survey that shows some significant damage took place:

AN EF-1 TORNADO MOVED THROUGH RURAL HENRY COUNTY ILLINOIS LAST THURSDAY NIGHT, MAY 14TH. THE TORNADO BEGAN AROUND 1016 PM CDT, AND CAUSED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE AT A FARMSTEAD, WITH ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WINDS OF 110 MPH. THE TORNADO NEARLY COMPLETELY DESTROYED A 70 FOOT CONCRETE SILO, SNAPPED THE TRUNK OF A LARGE TREE, COMPLETELY DESTROYED TWO HORSE SHEDS, AND DAMAGED AN EQUIPMENT SHED. THE TORNADO THEN MOVED RAPIDLY NORTHEAST ALONG AN INTERMITTENT FOUR AND A QUARTER MILE PATH, AND CAUSED TREE AND OUTBUILDING DAMAGE AT TWO OTHER FARMSTEADS. THE TORNADO LIFTED AROUND 1020 PM CDT. TIMES AND BEGIN/END LOCATIONS WERE ESTIMATED BY RADAR. FIELD ASSISTANCE BY THE HENRY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGER AND OEM VOLUNTEERS TO COMPLETE THE REMOTE SURVEY IS GREATLY APPRECIATED.

This is the second tornado near Cambridge, IL, this season.