One of snowiest Aprils ever in Quad Cities ends with sunshine and 70°

Weather Blog

April ended on a nice note with a high in the lower 70s and tons of sunshine!

But, it definitely wasn’t this way all month long.

We picked up 7.4″ of snow this month, and that’s well above the April average of 0.9″.

The record for April? Believe it or not that is all the way up there at 13.3″ in 1997.

This April ranks 6th highest for snow in the Quad Cities. Climate stats go back to 1871.

Something else unusual? The warmest temperature happened early in the month and the coldest temperature of April happened after that. That’s more typical of October or November than April!

