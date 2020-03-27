Quad Cities tornado threat on Saturday

All eyes will be on the skies for a potential severe weather outbreak Saturday afternoon.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed the Quad Cities under a “moderate risk” for severe weather including large hail and strong tornadoes Saturday.

This risk stretches from the Quad Cities past Peoria into central IL.

SPC severe weather outlook for Saturday

This isn’t set in stone yet as we’ll have to see what happens after some t’storms move through overnight and Saturday morning.

But once things clear out and warm up Saturday, we could see severe storms rapidly develop in the afternoon and evening.

Strong, long-lived tornadoes are not out of the question as well as hail more than an inch in diameter.

Tornado Risk



We’ll have more updates for you Saturday.

Remember, a watch means the ingredients are there for severe weather. Once those ingredients come together, a warning would be issued. That means severe weather is happening and you need to get to a safe place right away.