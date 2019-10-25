Rain looking likely Saturday in Quad Cities

It doesn’t look like the heaviest of rains, but light to moderate rain is looking more and more likely in the Quad Cities on Saturday.

A storm is moving in from the South, and it initially looked like the storm would pass Southeast of the Quad Cities.

Now it looks like we’ll see some clouds and light rain Saturday.

There are plenty of Halloween related things to do this weekend, and if you’re out and about Saturday afternoon rain looks likely.

By Saturday evening and night (Halloween party and haunted house time) there’s a 70 to 80% chance for light rain.

Rain totals should be in the range of .25 to .50″ though some models give us more than an inch!