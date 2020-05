Sump pump still going off down in the basement? There’s a good reason for that – heavy rain!

We’ve had more rain in the last 5 days than we had in the previous 6 weeks!

May showers

We’ve picked up a quarter of an inch today, more than an inch Sunday and more than an inch last Thursday. That adds up to nearly three and half inches in less than a week!

We had less than that in all of April and the first 13 days in May.

Right now for May we stand at 3.48″ of rain. Normal for the entire month is 4.32″.