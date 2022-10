Happy Tuesday! We are tracking rain for the rest of the day with highs topping out in the mid 50’s.

Heading into your Wednesday, we will dry out and the sun will once again come out! Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

The rest of the week will feature quiet weather with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Next week, we will see another big time warm up!