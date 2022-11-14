Good Monday morning! We are going to kick off the week with mostly cloudy skies for Monday and highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. A few flurries will be possible the afternoon and those flurries will turn into snow showers tonight.

Watch for a few slick spots as you head out the door tomorrow morning as we will see snow showers. We will see heavier bands of snow Tuesday evening and we could see 1-2″ of snow across the QCA.

Some sunshine returns on Thursday but we will remain cold the rest of the week with temps in the 30’s and lows in the teens.