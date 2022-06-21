Good Tuesday morning. We have a lot to unpack, so let’s jump right into it.

As expected, the entire QCA has been issued a heat advisory until 7:00 p.m. tonight for today’s scorching forecast. Highs today will climb into the upper 90’s with a heat index in the mid 100’s. We are also tracking the threat of storms tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Look for storms to fire after 6:00 p.m. and stick around until around midnight. Due to the extreme instability, any storm could be on the strong side. As of the early morning hours on Tuesday, we are in a level 1 risk but could be upgraded to a level 2 this sometime today. The primary concern is damaging wind and some hail.

The cold front will bring some relief for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front is expected to arrive on Saturday, bringing another round of showers and storms.