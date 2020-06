Severe T’Storm Warnings continue for the Quad Cities late Thursday night.

The latest warning goes for Scott County and lasts until 10:30 p.m.

Hail up to 1″ in diameter is possible as well as winds up to 70 mph.

The storms are moving East at about 35 mph.

If you are hearing storm sirens in the Quad Cities, it’s because they go off for any t’storm that could produce winds of 70 mph or stronger.