The National Weather Service has issued a Severe T’Storm Watch for the Quad Cities and areas to the West.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

Winds up to 70 mph and hail up to 1.5″ are possible with storms as they roll across Iowa.

These storms should arrive in the Western Part of our area by 7 p.m.

In the metro Quad Cities the storms should arrive around 9 p.m.

Grab the Our Quad Cities app now – it’s free! And it will let you know as soon as any warnings are issued later this evening.