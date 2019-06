After a warm summer afternoon we’re looking at the potential for strong to severe t’storms Tuesday night.

Large hail and strong damaging winds will be possible in the Quad Cities area from 8 p.m. through midnight.

An isolated tornado can not be ruled out, but hail and wind look to be the biggest problems.

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. That translates to a 15% chance at any given location around the Quad Cities.