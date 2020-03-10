Severe weather spotter training classes around Quad Cities

Spring severe weather season is just around the corner. And you can help out the Local 4 weather team and meteorologists at the National Weather Service as a trained weather spotter!

These free classes are hosted by the National Weather Service.

Wednesday night (March 11th) there’s a session in Rock Island County. It’s at the Moline Public Library from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.

There are many classes coming up including:

Roseville, IL – Sherrard, IL – Clinton, IA – Muscatine, IA – Burlington, IA

For a complete list from the NWS, click here.