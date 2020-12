We had some snow Sunday night, Tuesday and now we get more on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for light ice accumulations and snow has been issued by the NWS.

It’s in effect from 6 a.m. thru midnight.

Precip. begins as a mix Friday around 9 a.m.

It then changes to mostly snow in the Quad Cities.

We’ll see light snow into Friday evening with total accumulations around 3″.