Tuesday will be slightly warmer compared to yesterday. We will still see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid 80’s instead of the lower 80’s.

This warming trend will continue throughout the week with highs climbing into the lower 90’s Wednesday and Thursday, with Thursday being the warmest. Look to see plenty of sunshine this week as well. JDC kicks off Thursday, and it will be a warm day. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90’s, so if you’re heading out there for day one, drink plenty of water.

Our next chance for rain will come on Friday into Saturday with scattered showers and a few storms.