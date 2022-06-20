Happy Monday! What a weekend we had weather-wise. It was near perfect Saturday, and even though it was warmer Sunday, it still was nice outside.

However, that comes to an end today as temps will surge back into mid 90’s today, and the heat index will be over 100 degrees today and tomorrow. We can expect to see some advisory issued for the heat tomorrow, and we will let you know when it’s issued. We are tracking the chance for a few isolated storms tomorrow evening but the chance is on the low side.

Highs will be slightly cooler heading into Wednesday and the best chance to see any rain this week will come on Friday heading into Saturday.