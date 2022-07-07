Happy Friday Eve! We are almost to the weekend!

Today will be a gloomy day with a few midday isolated showers around and highs climbing into the lower 80’s. Areas south of I-80 have the best chance to see storms this morning and into the afternoon hours. Any storm or rain shower that can get going could produce a decent amount of rainfall this afternoon.

As we head into the overnight hours, we will have another chance for rain and storms with muggy conditions. Highs tomorrow will be on -par with what we will see today with scattered showers. This weekend though will be amazing. Low humidity with sunny skies is what is on tap. Look to get outside any way​ you can before the heat returns on Monday.