Here’s your forecast to get your Thursday underway. We are tracking breezy conditions today and much cooler weather. Look for winds to range from 15-25 mph and gusts possible up to 35 mph. Highs will top out in the mid 50’s this afternoon. There is a slight chance for a shower or two north of i-80 as a weak disturbance will pass through the QC.

Tomorrow will also be breezy and we have another chance for a shower or two for Friday night football. Make sure you bundle up as you head out Friday night.

Turning into the weekend, we dry out and temps will be cool with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.