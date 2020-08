Dust being picked up and the top of the river being blown backward as the storm comes in. From the OurQuadCities Cam in Rock Island on August 10, 2020.

Severe storms with a history of producing 90 MPH winds are headed to the Quad Cities.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Jones, Muscatine and Scott counties. This will remain in effect until 1:30 p.m.

Tune in to Local 4 News for complete severe weather coverage and Your Local Pinpoint Forecast.

Tree split apart, fell on cars, blocking road (West 30th between Main & Sheridan). pic.twitter.com/WK7Ioseikj — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 10, 2020

More pictures of what I’m seeing. Power went out twice. Street lights out in multiple places in Moline including Avenue of the Cities. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/1V48rqnvmX — Alexandria Ikomoni (@AIkomoniTV) August 10, 2020

Incredible damage here in Dewitt, #Iowa. Easily sustained 70-80+ mph winds. pic.twitter.com/AgxlUjLao1 — Kholby Martin (@StormChaser220) August 10, 2020

Fire crews have arrived to Second Reformed Church in Fulton. The church’s cross has been damaged. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/i5mZWmAENB — Redrick Terry (@RedrickTerryTV) August 10, 2020

More video: Appears some buses caught on fire. Firefighters still attempting to put some small flames. Witness said a power line came down during the storm. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/ZJMRQw9Eub — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) August 10, 2020

Trees down in downtown Rock Island. #qcweather pic.twitter.com/ofBDmdaEes — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 10, 2020

Some photos of the damage the storm caused courtesy of @whbf photojournalist Mike Colon. He counted 3 flipped semi trucks. A couple trees blocking the road. pic.twitter.com/mHx0mzVLhf — Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) August 10, 2020

Tree down on South Hampton in Bettendorf. #qcweather pic.twitter.com/uT7hSqUROM — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 10, 2020

Storm damage on 3rd Street near Pine. #qcweather pic.twitter.com/McLioisuzq — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 10, 2020

Standish Park Arboretum trees knocked down on East South Street near the Knox County Courthouse in Galesburg. pic.twitter.com/aqSGYEFtES — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 10, 2020

The damaging winds caused my neighbor to lose one of their tree branches. This was taken in Bettendorf, Iowa. @NWSQuadCities @Local4Andy @IAStormChasing @wxphelps pic.twitter.com/qBKmPxbYa1 — Mark Clayburne (@markclayburne) August 10, 2020

See your photos or submit more:

Driving down IL-84 South, right before Fulton. Lots of down tree branches and very heavy rain @WHBF pic.twitter.com/THgODxfefM — Redrick Terry (@RedrickTerryTV) August 10, 2020